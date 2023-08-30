Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Sindh FAO office established at SAU

Agencies
August 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on Tuesday established its Sindh provincial office on the premises of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam. According to a university spokesman, the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis and the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri jointly inaugurated the FAO provincial office. The objective of establishing a provincial FAO office is to develop effective coordination with academia, agriculture organizations, progressive farmers and the private sector for agriculture development and meeting the challenges of increasing poverty, food shortage and climate change in Sindh. The Vice-Chancellor while speaking on the occasion assured that the university management would extend its full support and cooperation to FAO and other organizations for making the economy of the country strong with poverty alleviation, food security and overcoming malnutrition in backward and far-flung areas of the province.

