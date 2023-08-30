Sugar Crisis 

The untimely sugar export decisions under the former PTI and PDM governments have caused major price hikes and a brewing crisis in Pakistan, exacerbating the bur­densome financial struggles of Pakistani citizens. The revela­tion that Pakistan’s sugar reserves have dwindled to a mere 2.3 million metric tonnes highlights the urgency of the matter. This shortage has been further compounded by a 100% price increase resulting from the ill-timed decision to allow exports. The inflated numbers used to justify these exports reveal the presence of vested interests that undermine the welfare of the general public, and the interim government must now take im­mediate measures to address the situation at hand.

These dire circumstances arise at a time when citizens are already grappling with the weight of backbreaking electricity bills, adding to their financial strain. To make matters worse, soaring sugar prices have now become an additional burden for them to bear. This confluence of hardships paints a grim pic­ture of the challenges faced by the ordinary people of Pakistan. As they struggle to meet their basic needs and manage their household budgets, the increasing cost of essential commodi­ties like sugar only serves to deepen their hardships.

The role of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in this crisis cannot be overlooked, as it did not exercise enough vigilance in ensuring the well-being of the citizens. The ECC’s mandate includes monitoring the price situation to ensure sta­bility for essential goods. However, their decisions under both the PTI and PDM governments have contributed to these price hikes through untimely sugar export decisions that ultimately benefited vested interests.

In response to the alarming situation regarding sugar reserves and its impact on the public, the ECC has taken some measures by mandating regular reports on sugar stock availability, con­sumption, and pricing. However, it is important for these efforts to go beyond reports and lead to concrete actions that address the root causes of the problem. It is imperative for the ECC to be held accountable for its role in these decisions and prioritize the stability of essential goods for the betterment of the people.