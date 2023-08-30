Sugars smuggling bid foiled, 8,000 bags of sugar seized: Police

QUETTA - Superintendent of Police (SP) Shi­rani, Mir Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Tuesday said that on special directive of Balochistan IGP, actions were be­ing taken against sugars smugglers and 8,000 sacks of sugars were re­covered from 15 trucks at Dhanasar check post. He expressed these views while talking to media here.

The SP said that during the op­eration, a huge quantity of sugar had been recovered from the trucks and all the drivers could not present any official permit to the staff and the commodity was being smuggled to Afghanistan. He said that the sugar was handed over to Customs authori­ties for further investigation.

SP Sherani said that search opera­tion was going on in the border areas to control the sugar crisis across the country which price was increased due to smuggling to the neighbour country. He reiterated that he would never al­low traffickers to create problems for the public, strict measures would be taken to prevent smuggling for inter­est of public. The SP said that officials involved in smuggling or negligence would be removed and departmental action would be initiated against them.