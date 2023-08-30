Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Suspect of robbery-cum-murder case arrested

Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KASUR   -  Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber involved in a robbery cum murder case. The outlaw identi­fied as Saeed had alleg­edly killed Ibrar during a robbery in Haji Park a few days ago. The police traced the culprit after us­ing modern technology and arrested the accused. The police recovered a motor­cycle, LCD and other valu­ables from the accused. Further investigation was underway. District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu appreciated the performance of raiding po­lice team.

Staff Reporter

