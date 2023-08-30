Suspect of robbery-cum-murder case arrested

KASUR - Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber involved in a robbery cum murder case. The outlaw identified as Saeed had allegedly killed Ibrar during a robbery in Haji Park a few days ago. The police traced the culprit after using modern technology and arrested the accused. The police recovered a motorcycle, LCD and other valuables from the accused. Further investigation was underway. District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu appreciated the performance of raiding police team.