Tanveer reviews developmental works in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for In­dustries and Commerce SM Tanveer visited Bahawalpur Industrial Estate (BIE) and reviewed the progress on the developmental works there.

Punjab Industries Department spokesman told media here on Tuesday that Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Vice President Chaudhry Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and other relevant of­ficers were also present.

The Provincial Minister directed the authorities concerned to gear-up developmental works in the BIE and to complete this task by the end of this year. He was of the view that industrialization would reduce eco­nomic problems and create employ­ment for the people, adding that BCCI should give suggestions regarding speeding up the process of industri­alization. Later, Provincial Minister visited the flood-affected areas of Ba­hawalpur district to review the flood situation, rescue operations and re­lief activities for the flood victims. He also visited health relief camp and a tent village and inspected the facilities being provided to the flood victims. The Provincial Minister also gave necessary instructions to the district administration about the res­cue and relief activities.S