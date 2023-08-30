Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two contractors’ bail revoked in BRT corruption case

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Temporary bail of two contractor brothers was revoked by Accountability Court Peshawar Judge Safi Ullah Jan due to their suspected involvement in corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Amir Latif and Imran Latif, two contractor brothers from Islamabad, were accused of engaging in corruption during the BRT project, and the court was informed of this during the hearing. To avoid being arrested, both the brothers had obtained interim bail from the court.

Previously, a judge had ordered the accused to take part in an investigation launched against them in a corruption case and had given them bail while prohibiting the NAB from arresting them.

NAB Prosecutor, Roohullah Jan, opposed their temporary bail and asked the court to reconsider the order during Tuesday’s hearing.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023