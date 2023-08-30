Two contractors’ bail revoked in BRT corruption case

Peshawar - Temporary bail of two contractor brothers was revoked by Accountability Court Peshawar Judge Safi Ullah Jan due to their suspected involvement in corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Amir Latif and Imran Latif, two contractor brothers from Islamabad, were accused of engaging in corruption during the BRT project, and the court was informed of this during the hearing. To avoid being arrested, both the brothers had obtained interim bail from the court.

Previously, a judge had ordered the accused to take part in an investigation launched against them in a corruption case and had given them bail while prohibiting the NAB from arresting them.

NAB Prosecutor, Roohullah Jan, opposed their temporary bail and asked the court to reconsider the order during Tuesday’s hearing.