PESHAWAR - The caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was further expanded as two minis­ters were included in it on Tuesday. The two new ministers Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani and En­gineer Ahmad Jan were administered oath by the Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here at Governor’s House. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also attended the oath-taking ceremony.