UAE Consulate providing best services to Pakistani people: Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that United Arab Emia­rates (UAE)’s government had been leading the way in serving people of Pakistan at every opportunity.

He expressed these views while visiting the UAE Con­sulate at Karachi. UAE Con­sul General Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi warmly welcomed the chief minis­ter upon his arrival of the Consulate. On the occasion, the distinguished guest also inaugurated the help desk established in the consulate.

Al Remeithi said that hap­piness Desk established for customer satisfaction and they could express their problems and concerns. He said that the staff posted at the desk would provide the best services while solving the problems of the custom­ers. The CM appreciated the performance of diligent and people-friendly staff while Asia’s largest visa centre. He said that the UAE Consulate was at the forefront of pro­viding the best services to the people of Pakistan.