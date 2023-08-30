United Nations organises dialogues on sustainable development

HYDERABAD-The third of a series of 12 dialogues on sustainable development was held in Hyderabad, Sindh, by the United Nations and the district administration.

In total, more than 1,000 local leaders living in 12 major cities across six provinces and territories will discuss the development challenges which they face, and how they impede economic and social progress in their districts. The dialogues will be held in the different languages spoken across Pakistan in the coming weeks.

“These dialogues will help United Nations agencies better understand which development issues local leaders see as their priorities outside of the federal and provincial capitals,” said Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan. “We are actively listening to their concerns and to their ideas for bringing about effective progress in their communities. They are telling us how they would like to work together, and with us, on accelerating progress to bridge inequalities and reduce poverty. We will share their suggestions with the Government as we focus on returning to sustainable development.”