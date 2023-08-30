WALEE joins hands with Waliya Najib

LAHORE-WALEE, Pakistan’s first influencer marketing platform, is on the mission to unify the creator economy. Walee has established a reputation as a strong MarTech player with its use of data and AI to help advertisers in influencer marketing. And now, Walee is taking the same technology and aiming to help creators with “Walee Partners” program. The AI-powered program aims to provide creators with advanced insights, inspirations, predictive analytics. With the launch of this groundbreaking program, WALEE takes a giant leap towards realizing the vision to identify how creators can tap into new technology, data, and AI and be able to provide a product that adds value to their ‘creator careers’ by teaming up with none other than one of Pakistan’s biggest creators, Waliya Najib.

Waliya has taken on the role of creator partner on this project. Her first-hand experience as a creator with over 1.4 million followers, provides WALEE with valuable insights and perspective to help further develop technology that will benefit fellow creators in the creator economy. The collaboration with Waliya Najib is a testament to WALEE’s commitment to fostering innovation and continuing to generate revolutionary change within the influencer ecosystem. This collaboration is set to elevate the landscape, serving as a trailblazing example of how AI and creativity can fuse together to redefine how content is created and consumed tomorrow.