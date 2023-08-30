Water level rises to full capacity in Mangla Dam

MIRPUR (AJK) - After discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country’s largest Mangla dam was stopped on Tuesday the water level in the reservoir was kept intact to the stipulated maximum 1242.00 feet capacity. After a week-long pause only up to 0.30 feet of water had been discharged till Saturday last from the country’s largest water reservoir, official sources told APP on Tuesday. Mangla dam contains minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level of 1242.00 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 7.356 MAF as recorded today. Inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 20400 cusecs with outflows of same 18300 cusecs of water from the dam. At the same time, the position of the river inflows and out­flows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 158400 cusecs and Outflows 158000 cusecs, Kabul at Now­shera: Inflows 28900 cusecs and Outflows 28900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 153400 cusecs and Outflow 153400, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 20400 cusecs and Outflows 18300 cusecs.