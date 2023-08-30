Withdrawal of skilled workers

Due to rising inflation, low per capita income, unemployment, and other reasons, the trend of highly educated and skilled individuals moving abroad has rapidly increased in the last seven months compared to previous years. During this period, more than four and a half lakh Pakistani immigrants have returned home.
The largest number of doctors, engineers, IT experts, and skilled individuals went to Saudi Arabia, followed by a trend of migrating to Gulf, European, American, and Asian countries. According to a report, the number of people who went to Saudi Arabia is 250,000, the United Arab Emirates is 121 thousand, Qatar is 35 thousand, Oman is 34 thousand, Bahrain is 8 thousand, and more than 16 thousand people went to Malaysia, while China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy also received people.
Additionally, a significant number of people travelled to Europe, including France. Among the individuals mentioned, 96 thousand are drivers, 12 thousand are artisans, 5 thousand are cooks, 7 thousand are car painters, 10 thousand are electricians, and 2 thousand are doctors. Economists fear that the brain drain caused by educated individuals leaving the country might hinder economic recovery.
It is argued that while remittances from those seeking better opportunities bring economic benefits to the country, the fact remains that the country needs more of these individuals in the context of new potential investments. The Federal Ministry of Planning and the National Investment Facilitation Council can play active roles in this regard. They should understand the situation and endeavour to channel this valuable capital into meaningful work.
MUHAMMAD AMIN,
Kech.