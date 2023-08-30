Withdrawal of skilled workers

Due to rising inflation, low per capita income, unemploy­ment, and other reasons, the trend of highly educated and skilled indi­viduals moving abroad has rapidly increased in the last seven months compared to previous years. Dur­ing this period, more than four and a half lakh Pakistani immigrants have returned home.

The largest number of doctors, engineers, IT experts, and skilled individuals went to Saudi Ara­bia, followed by a trend of migrat­ing to Gulf, European, American, and Asian countries. According to a report, the number of people who went to Saudi Arabia is 250,000, the United Arab Emirates is 121 thou­sand, Qatar is 35 thousand, Oman is 34 thousand, Bahrain is 8 thousand, and more than 16 thousand peo­ple went to Malaysia, while China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy also received people.

Additionally, a significant num­ber of people travelled to Europe, including France. Among the indi­viduals mentioned, 96 thousand are drivers, 12 thousand are arti­sans, 5 thousand are cooks, 7 thou­sand are car painters, 10 thousand are electricians, and 2 thousand are doctors. Economists fear that the brain drain caused by educat­ed individuals leaving the country might hinder economic recovery.

It is argued that while remittanc­es from those seeking better op­portunities bring economic bene­fits to the country, the fact remains that the country needs more of these individuals in the context of new potential investments. The Federal Ministry of Planning and the National Investment Facilita­tion Council can play active roles in this regard. They should under­stand the situation and endeav­our to channel this valuable capi­tal into meaningful work.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.