367 DSPs, wardens to regulate traffic during 2nd test match between Pak, Bangladesh

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) has announced a comprehensive alternate traffic plan for the convenience of citizens and cricket fans ahead of the second test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Pindi Stadium. The test match between two teams will be played today (Friday) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A total of 367 police officers and wardens will be be on duty to manage traffic on alternate routes and facilitate public movement during the matches, said Umair Satti, the spokesman on Thursday. He said that banners about alternate routes and parking have been displayed on major roads to guide the citizens. Moreover, the road users and commuters will also be updated through the official pages and FM radio stations of CTP. The traffic plan was issued by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said that a total of 318 traffic wardens, 8 DSPs and 40 Inspectors and Circle Incharges will be on duty to regulate traffic in the city.

She said that Murree Road will be closed for traffic from Faizabad to Double Road at arrival of departure of the cricket teams. She added that the traffic coming Murree Road from Islamabad will be diverted to Expressway from Faizabad. The traffic moving towrads Islamabad will be diverted to 6th Road and Said Pur Road. The Double Road will be closed completely for traffic from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn, she said. She said that the traffic approaching 9th Avenue will be diverted towards Expressway and IJP Road to Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, Chak Madad Bridge to enter in Rawalpindi.