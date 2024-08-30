Adhering to the Constitution panacea to country’s problems, says Asad Qaiser

| PTI leader says Imran opposes retaliatory politics and will never seek NRO for his release | Significant progress made with JUI-F after positive talks | No committee exists under Alvi to resolve PTI conflicts in KP | Aleema and Bushra Bibi will have no role in PTI politics.

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Speaker of the National Assembly, MNA Asad Qaiser, has said that the only solution to the country’s problems is to adhere to the Constitution and law.

He noted that the PPP appears to be more committed to upholding the Constitution and democracy. He mentioned that after several rounds of negotiations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a significant progress has been made. Asad Qaiser expressed these views during an interview at the offices of Nawa-i-Waqt and The Nation here on Thursday. He emphasized the need to improve relations with Afghanistan to expand trade to Central Asia. Asad Qaiser mentioned that Imran Khan is not in favour of retaliatory politics, but he is against corruption and will never seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for himself. By nominating Mehmood Khan Achakzai as a presidential candidate, PTI has proven itself as a symbol of federal unity. The former Speaker of the National Assembly criticized the current government for causing severe damage to the economy with expensive electricity, heavy bills, and inflation. He stated that no matter how many cases are filed against the founder of PTI, he will be released soon. He questioned how much more they will be pushed against the wall, asserting that PTI is the largest political party in the country, with 20 candidates in each constituency today. He dismissed the existence of any committee under Dr. Arif Alvi’s leadership to resolve internal differences within the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asad Qaiser said that everyone saw our mandate in the elections. The current government lacks any vision for the country’s development and prosperity. Due to the instability in the country, no sector, including farmers and traders, is content. Farmers suffered losses in their wheat crops, and in the current economic situation, who will invest in the country? Local investors are taking their investments abroad, which is leading to the decline of local industries and an increase in unemployment. The PTI leader emphasized that an independent judiciary and merit-based appointments are the guarantee of national development. The judiciary should only uphold the Constitution and the law because nations that establish the supremacy of Constitution have succeeded in all fields.

Asad Qaiser noted that PTI’s relations with JUI (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman are better than that with other parties and these relations are improving day by day. A breakthrough is expected soon. While an alliance with PPP is unlikely, PTI will form alliances with other smaller political parties. The former Speaker said that PPP is a more mature party compared to PML-N. If corruption is eliminated, it could run the country better.

Discussing the regional issues, Asad Qaiser stated that Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbouring Islamic country. Problems can be resolved through the political parties and Jirgas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. By establishing better relations with the Central Asian countries which are rich in natural resources through Afghanistan, we can significantly improve our exports and imports. Regarding the involvement of Aleema Khan and Bushra Bibi in politics, Asad Qaiser said that Imran Khan does not favour familial and hereditary politics, and these two women will have no role in the party. He expressed sorrow over the recent incidents in Balochistan, which resulted in the deaths of innocent people, and emphasized that issues can be resolved through dialogue to end bitterness. Asad Qaiser also praised Nawa-i-Waqt for its key role in the development of national journalism and the promotion of national values. He paid tribute to late Dr. Majid Nizami for his immense national services and always contributing positively to the betterment of the country, for which we are deeply appreciative.