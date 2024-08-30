Afghan students to get equal opportunities at KMU

Peshawar - The Khyber Medical University (KMU) vice-chancellor, Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, has emphasized that Afghanistan is a brotherly neighbouring country, and its students are being provided equal opportunities for learning and research at KMU and its affiliated institutions, just like Pakistani students.

All necessary resources and support will be provided to Afghan students to help them succeed in their education and integrate smoothly into university life. Additionally, their other issues will be addressed on a priority basis.

These remarks were made by Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq during a recent meeting with representatives of Afghan students at various institutions within the university. The meeting focused on discussing the key issues faced by Afghan students and emphasized KMU’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and supportive educational environment.

One major issue discussed was the delay in obtaining equivalency certificates from Afghan and Pakistani educational boards, which often causes difficulties for Afghan students in meeting admission deadlines. It was proposed that the deadline for submitting these documents be extended until the first semester exams.

If a student fails to provide the required documents after this period, their admission will be cancelled.

Additionally, the vice-chancellor has instructed that the tuition fee structure for Afghan students admitted on open merit will be equal to that of Pakistani students. It was also suggested that a focal person be appointed in each affiliated institution of KMU to guide Afghan students through the admission process.

The meeting also highlighted delays in the research work of Afghan postgraduate students due to visa-related problems, which prevent them from traveling to Pakistan.

To reduce these delays, it was proposed that supervisors allocate specific times twice a week for online consultations to provide timely guidance. Moreover, it was suggested that special exams be conducted to help Afghan students improve their grades and that they be allowed to organize cultural activities at KMU to promote cultural exchange.