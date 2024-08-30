Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ahmed Shahzad boycotts Champions Cup, cites PCB's favoritism and injustice

Ahmed Shahzad boycotts Champions Cup, cites PCB's favoritism and injustice
Azhar Khan
6:01 PM | August 30, 2024
Sports

Cricketer Ahmed Shahzad has announced his decision to boycott the upcoming Domestic Cricket Champions Cup, citing the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) favoritism, false promises, and injustice towards domestic players.

In a statement he shared on his X handler, formerly known as Twitter, Ahmed Shahzad expressed his disappointment and frustration with the PCB's policies, particularly the allocation of Rs 5 million for mentors who, he claims, are not contributing significantly to the team's success. He also criticized the board for rewarding failed players in the current team, who, he believes, have brought Pakistan cricket to an all-time low.

Shahzad's decision comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, poverty, and massive electricity bills. He questioned the PCB's priorities, saying that the board's actions are unacceptable and disrespectful to domestic players.

ICT Police nab burglary and bike theft gang: 11bikes and cash seized

The cricketer also took issue with the PCB's claim that they lack the resources to support domestic players, stating that this is a huge disrespect to those who have dedicated their lives to the sport.

As a Pakistani and cricket enthusiast, Shahzad said he cannot support a system that does not value merit and has decided to refuse participation in the failed setup.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724991936.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024