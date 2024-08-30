Ahmed Shahzad boycotts Champions Cup, cites PCB's favoritism and injustice

Cricketer has announced his decision to boycott the upcoming Domestic Cricket , citing the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) favoritism, false promises, and injustice towards domestic players.

In a statement he shared on his X handler, formerly known as Twitter, expressed his disappointment and frustration with the PCB's policies, particularly the allocation of Rs 5 million for mentors who, he claims, are not contributing significantly to the team's success. He also criticized the board for rewarding failed players in the current team, who, he believes, have brought Pakistan cricket to an all-time low.

Shahzad's decision comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, poverty, and massive electricity bills. He questioned the PCB's priorities, saying that the board's actions are unacceptable and disrespectful to domestic players.

The cricketer also took issue with the PCB's claim that they lack the resources to support domestic players, stating that this is a huge disrespect to those who have dedicated their lives to the sport.

As a Pakistani and cricket enthusiast, Shahzad said he cannot support a system that does not value merit and has decided to refuse participation in the failed setup.