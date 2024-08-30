Angelina shares details about role preparation in upcoming movie

VENICE - Angelina Jolie has recently dished out preparation details about her role of opera singer in her upcoming movie, Maria. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference, the Tomb Raider actress said, “I was terribly nervous; I spent almost seven months training.” “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous,” remarked the 49-year-old. Angelina, who is playing the role of opera singer Maria Callas in the new movie, stated, “My sons were there and they helped to block the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky.” “And director Pablo Larraín, in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala,” she continued. The Oscar-winning actress added, “So, he gave me time to grow. I was frightened to live up to Callas.” During the press conference, Angelina also opened up about her favourite karaoke song, as she jokingly said, “I didn’t sing before this movie.

So I haven’t done karaoke, but now maybe I have a few!” Angelina, who previously appeared in 2021 superhero movie Eternals, told Vogue in September 2023.

, “I was currently in transition as a person… I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade.”

Addressing her brief break from acting, the Maleficent actress mentioned, “I’ve needed to be home more with my family these last years.”

“And in that time, I’ve maybe become more grateful to have the opportunity to be in this creative world that we are all fortunate to be a part of,” she added. Meanwhile, The Venice Film Festival will run from August 28 to September 7.