Arshad Nadeem receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Rs100 million reward from President Zardari

Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist has been conferred the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari in a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. This recognition comes in light of Nadeem's historic achievement, where he secured Pakistan’s first-ever athletic gold medal with a record-breaking javelin throw at the Olympics.

President Zardari awarded the honor during a ceremony at the President House in Islamabad, where he also announced a personal reward of Rs100 million for the star athlete. The event was attended by key figures, including Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Nadeem Irshad Kayani, and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Yasir Pirzada.

Congratulating Nadeem, President Zardari lauded his remarkable feat of setting an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters. He praised the gold medallist’s dedication and hard work, which not only brought glory to Pakistan but also inspired a new generation of athletes across the country. Nadeem’s achievement ended a 40-year drought for Pakistan in Olympic gold, despite the challenges he faced due to limited facilities, equipment, and training opportunities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Nadeem on August 13 and hosted a grand dinner in his honor, along with a prize of Rs150 million. The Prime Minister also revealed plans to establish the "Arshad Nadeem High Performance Academy" at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, as part of preparations for the 2028 Olympics.

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented Nadeem with a cheque for Rs100 million and a car with a custom number plate "PAK 92.97," symbolizing his record throw. The Sindh government also contributed Rs50 million to the athlete’s rewards. Nadeem's triumph has attracted accolades and prizes from various government and private entities, solidifying his place as a national hero on the global stage.