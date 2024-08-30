Arshad Nadeem receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Rs100 millions reward from President Zardari

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has been conferred the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari in a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. This recognition comes in light of Nadeem’s historic achievement, where he secured Pakistan’s first-ever athletic gold medal with a record-breaking javelin throw at the Olympics. President Zardari awarded the honor during a ceremony at the President House in Islamabad, where he also announced a personal reward of Rs100 million for the star athlete. The event was attended by key figures, including Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Nadeem Irshad Kayani, and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Yasir Pirzada.