Attock police arrest 3 accused involved in murder of 2 girl students

ATTOCK - Police have arrested three accused involved in the murder of two innocent girl students who were on their way to school when their van came under heavy fire. DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul said this while talking to newsmen at his office. PRO Attock Police Sub Inspector Junaid was also present on this occasion. DPO said that on 22/8/2024, in a brutal incident, five accused Muhammad Naeem, Raheem Khan alias Nomi, Azam Khan, Nasir Mehmood and Muhammad Tariq all r/o Dheri Kot started firing on the school van. The incident resulted in instant death of Urwa Fatima and Rameen Shafiq while van driver Afzaal Arif and five other students of the same village received multiple bullet injuries. DPO said that as per the statement of the van driver this all was done on the instigation of Muhammad Safdar r/o Dheri Kot. DPO said that soon after the incident, police teams were constituted to arrest the culprits.

The police teams using conventional and modern techniques arrested three accused Azam Khan, Raheem Khan alias Nomi and Muhammad Safdar have been arrested while Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Tariq and Nasir Mahmood who are at large will soon be arrested.

DPO said that accused involved in this brutal incident will be brought to justice at any cost. Meanwhile, in the evening, DPO Attock during an open court in Hazro listened to the problems and grievances of the residents and issued orders for their redressal. Talal Butt apprised the DPO that police checkposts have been abolished in Hazro which resulted in increase of crime rate in the area and demanded that these checkposts be restored. He further informed that youngsters were busy in one wheeling but police were taking no action.