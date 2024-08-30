Balochistan govt declares 10 districts calamity-hit

The Balochistan government declared 10 districts as calamity-hit on Friday following heavy rainfall and flooding in the province.

A notification from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) listed the affected districts: Qalat, Ziarat, Sohbatpur, Lasbela, Awaran, Kachi, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Loralai, and Chagai.

The PDMA has instructed the district administrations in these areas to take necessary measures to provide relief to the affected populations.

Earlier, the PDMA reported that at least 29 people had lost their lives, and 15 others were injured due to the severe weather in Balochistan.

The PDMA's report highlighted that the rains, which began on July 1, have caused extensive damage to infrastructure and crops. The rains have led to the complete destruction of 858 houses, with an additional 13,896 partially damaged.

Furthermore, the report noted significant agricultural losses, with 58,799 acres of crops affected, alongside 41 kilometers of roads. Seven bridges have also been damaged, and 373 animals have perished due to the heavy rains.

A fresh wave of monsoon rains continues to impact cities across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains expected in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours.