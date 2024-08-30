BOP announces financial results for 1st half of 2024

LAHORE - A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab was held on August 28 to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements for the 1ST half of year ended June 30, 2024. During the meeting, the board reviewed bank’s performance for 1st half of the year 2024 against strategic business plan and appreciated the effort of BOP management for showing a remarkable growth of 80% in profit before tax and showing marked improvement in all facets of operations.

During 1st half of 2024, bank earned before tax profit of Rs7.05 billion as against 3.92 billion during 1st half of 2023, showing a remarkable growth of 80%. Non-markup/ interest income increased to Rs9.93 billion as against Rs5.73 billion for 1st half 2023, registering a significant growth of 73%. Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) remained at Rs15.92 billion while non-markup expenses remained at 22.20 billion. Earnings per Share (EPS) for the 1st Half 2024 improved to Rs1.33 per share as against Rs1.05 per share during 1st half 2023.

As at June 30, 2024, total assets improved to Rs2,269 billion as against Rs2,054 billion as of June 30, 2023, depicting a growth of 10%. The deposits of the bank also improved to Rs1,582 billion as against Rs1,370 billion as of June 30, 2023, registering a growth of 15%. Investments & Lending to FIs improved to Rs1,293 billion, registering a growth of 40% over June 30, 2023. Gross advances were recorded at Rs705 billion. Bank’s equity improved to Rs77 billion as against Rs67 billion as on June 30, 2023 and capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.61% against regulatory requirement of 11.50%.

The bank has been assigned long term entity rating of “AA+” by M/s PACRA with short term rating being at the highest rank of “A1+”. The bank currently has a network of 822 online branches, including 163 Taqwa Islamic Banking Branches and 15 sub-branches. Further, the bank has a network of 835 ATMs providing 24/7 banking services to the customers. Besides, bank is also offering a wide range of products/services to its valued clients including branchless banking, mobile banking, internet banking, credit card and cash management services.