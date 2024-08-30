Boy’s body recovered from canal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Divers from Rescue 1122 have recovered the body of a boy who drowned in the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Kirri Khaisour area of Tehsil Paharpur two days ago.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the 15-year-old victim, Muhammad Siddique, son of Muhammad Rabbani, was a resident of Kirri Khaisour.

Upon receiving information, the Rescue 1122 team commenced the rescue and search operation using boats and SCUBA diving on the same day.

The operation continued under the supervision of Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat, following the directions of District Emergency Officer Eng.

Faseeh Ullah, for the third consecutive day.

The rescuers retrieved the body and handed it over to the heirs.