Canada’s names squad for Pacific Nations Cup match against US

Head Coach Kingsley Jones has announced the match-day roster for Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team ahead of their crucial match against the United States. The game is set to kick off on Saturday, August 31.

Canada's opening match in the saw them fall 55-28 to Japan in Vancouver. Despite the loss, Canada secured an important bonus point thanks to tries from Andrew Coe, captain Lucas Rumball, and the McMullin twins.

In this match, Takoda McMullin makes his first start for Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team. Andrew Coe, who currently plays in Major League Rugby with California’s RFC LA, moves from right-wing to full-back, while Cooper Coats will start on the bench in the number 23 jersey.

This game will be Canada's first in California since 2018 and their first meeting with the North American rivals since their 2021 Rugby World Cup qualification encounters.

Head Coach Kingsley Jones emphasized the importance of starting strong: “Saturday’s match against the United States is not just another opportunity for us to measure ourselves against a good team, but an important contest that will dictate our position heading into the playoffs in Japan. This type of high-stakes match will be good preparation for next year when we will face the United States in the in a match that will help determine direct Rugby World Cup qualification.”