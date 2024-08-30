Chinese firm shows interest in solarizing KP industries

Peshawar - A delegation from Xiamen Sino-Pak International Investment and Consulting Company met with Abdul Karim Khan, the Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, to discuss potential investments in the solarization of industries. The company expressed keen interest in investing in the sector.

The meeting was attended by CEO of KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal, MD of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Habib Ullah, and other officials from the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT).

The delegation also shared their investment model for providing cheap energy to industries and commercial purposes through solar power solutions. They expressed interest in establishing factories for electric bikes, scooters, and tricycles, as well as manufacturing 200 CC motor engines and electric mini-vans, which would offer cost-effective transportation options.

The Special Assistant welcomed the investors’ interest and assured them of the provincial government’s full cooperation, emphasizing its commitment to promoting investment and creating a conducive environment for businesses in the province. He highlighted the government’s focus on providing cheap energy to industries to facilitate investment.

Later, the Special Assistant visited the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Risalpur, where he chaired a meeting on energy-related issues faced by industrialists. PESCO authorities assured that a new feeder line for the economic zone would be activated soon, with construction already completed.

The Special Assistant also visited Aziz Oil Industry to observe the oil and ghee manufacturing process.