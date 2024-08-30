Christian community demands justice for murdered youth

PESHAWAR - The Christian community in Peshawar has expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation into the murder of Daud Raphael, a Christian youth, and has appealed to the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court to take notice of the case and ensure the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible.
Addressing a press conference at the press club on Thursday, community leaders, led by Shamoon Bhatti, condemned the brutal killing of Daud Raphael, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances on August 10. Bhatti stated that Daud, an educated young man who had received over fifty awards for his achievements in education and sports, was the sole support for his widowed mother and sisters.
The community and Daud’s family have expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, alleging that the real perpetrators have not yet been arrested. Daud’s sisters, visibly distressed, pleaded with the media for answers regarding their brother’s murder and the delay in justice.
Prominent community members, including Pastor Yusuf TM Azam, Pastor Aamir William, Pastor George Ghulam, Director Nursing at LRH Esther Shaheen, Pakistan Nursing Council member Fazal Mola, and former provincial president of the Nursing Association Farukh Jaleel, also attended the press conference. Fazal Mola condemned the murder, calling for accountability and urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation.
Following the press conference, the Christian community staged a protest outside the press club, demanding justice for Daud Raphael. The protest saw participation from a large number of community members, hospital nursing staff, and family members, who held placards and banners demanding the identification and punishment of those responsible.
The protesters called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur to take immediate action and arrest the killers.