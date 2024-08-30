Christian community demands justice for murdered youth

PESHAWAR - The Christian community in Pe­shawar has expressed dissatisfac­tion with the police investigation into the murder of Daud Rapha­el, a Christian youth, and has ap­pealed to the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court to take no­tice of the case and ensure the ap­prehension and prosecution of those responsible.

Addressing a press conference at the press club on Thursday, community leaders, led by Sham­oon Bhatti, condemned the brutal killing of Daud Raphael, who was murdered under mysterious cir­cumstances on August 10. Bhat­ti stated that Daud, an educated young man who had received over fifty awards for his achievements in education and sports, was the sole support for his widowed mother and sisters.

The community and Daud’s fam­ily have expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, al­leging that the real perpetrators have not yet been arrested. Daud’s sisters, visibly distressed, plead­ed with the media for answers re­garding their brother’s murder and the delay in justice.

Prominent community members, including Pastor Yusuf TM Azam, Pastor Aamir William, Pastor George Ghulam, Director Nursing at LRH Esther Shaheen, Pakistan Nursing Council member Fazal Mola, and former provincial presi­dent of the Nursing Association Fa­rukh Jaleel, also attended the press conference. Fazal Mola condemned the murder, calling for accountabil­ity and urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Following the press conference, the Christian community staged a protest outside the press club, de­manding justice for Daud Rapha­el. The protest saw participation from a large number of communi­ty members, hospital nursing staff, and family members, who held placards and banners demanding the identification and punishment of those responsible.

The protesters called on Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Inspec­tor General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur to take immediate ac­tion and arrest the killers.