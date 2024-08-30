CM inaugurates ‘Back to School’ enrollment campaign

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday launched the “Back to School” enrollment campaign of the young girls in the Government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road. The chief minister also inaugurated the Smart Classroom Project. She launched a plantation by planting saplings from the students. The CM also presented a gift of school bags to the little girls, wore the school bag on the little girl herself and showed her affection. Early Child Hold Kits were presented along with school bags by UNICEF. One thousand school bags are being given in collaboration with UNICEF and the School Education Department. The excitement of the students after seeing CM on her arrival at Government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road, was worth witnessing. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself reached the classroom in order to meet with the female students. She went to each classroom to interact with the students and boosted their morale. She also visited the Physics lab and took a group photo with the girls on their request. The students said that when they came back after the holidays, our school had become very good. They remarked that they felt pleasantly surprised when they went back to school. CM Maryam Nawaz while talking to the girls students urged them to read and write well and make the name of the country and nation bright. She also asked the students about their favorite subjects. The Chief Minister while talking to the students said, “She wants to make every school in Punjab the best and will achieve her ambition under any circumstance. We want to make every government school in Punjab better than the private ones.” The CM underscored the importance of innovative public-private partnerships in driving educational progress. The chief minister appreciated the smart classroom and wrote the message of ‘I love you all’ on the digital board of the smart classroom and prayed for success. Maryam Nawaz added, “The launch of this AI-powered Smart Classroom pilot project is a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize education in Punjab.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat gave a briefing to the Chief Minister about “Back to School”, “Student Registration Campaign” and informed about the smart classroom project.

It was apprised in the briefing that the cameras being installed in the smart classroom developed with the support of Huawei will also be able to record lectures. Students will also be able to seek help from the recorded lectures. This initiative is a significant step forward in Punjab’s roadmap to flourish the IT industry and establish the province as a hub for technological innovation. By integrating advanced digital solutions into the education system, the Government of Punjab is not only enhancing the quality of education but also laying the groundwork for a tech-savvy future generation. This project reflects the province’s commitment to nurturing talent and driving economic growth through the expansion of the IT sector. Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, Secretary School Education Khalid Nazir Watto, Program Director PMIU Farooq Rasheed, Additional Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.