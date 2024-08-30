Commissioner for coordinated steps to deal with emergencies during rains

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners of Town administrations and other civic agencies to remain alert and monitor the situation to take necessary actions to deal with the monsoon rains. They should stay in the field and keep their live locations informed.

After the advisory from the Meteorological Department and PDMA, he directed all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Town Administrations’ Municipal Commissioners, and other relevant agencies to implement their contingency plans to combat the rain emergencies and ensure that drainage measures are taken and arrangements for relief work are completed. Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners have been directed to keep the Commissioner Karachi informed about their presence and live locations.