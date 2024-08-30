Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Democratic Group demands fair representation on 2024-26 election committee

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT   -  Sohail Khawar Mir, Chairman of the Democratic Group at the Sialkot Chamber, has called for the inclusion of their members in the election committee for the 2024-26 elections for both the Sialkot Chamber and the Gloves Association. He asserts that their participation is crucial to ensuring transparent elections and protecting the voters’ right to a fair voting process. Mir also highlighted concerns about the presence of numerous dubious votes within the Sialkot Chamber, which, according to their statements, lack export relevance. He expressed confidence that his group’s track record and the support of its members will lead to a decisive victory in the upcoming elections for both the Corporate and Associate positions at the Gloves Association and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024