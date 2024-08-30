DG Khan Police, Ghazi Hospital sign MoU for welfare of policemen

Dera Ghazi Khan - A significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday at the office of DPO, Dera Ghazi Khan, between the Punjab Police and Ghazi Hospital. DPO Syed Ali while providing details of the agreement said that it is aimed at ensuring the welfare and healthcare of police employees and their families. The MoU stipulates that police personnel, including the families of martyrs, will have access to superior medical facilities within the city. Dr Syed Farhan Gilani, owner of the Ghazi Hospital, signed the agreement and announced that OPD services would be provided entirely free to the families of martyrs. Furthermore, the agreement ensures a 60 percent discount on surgeries and procedures for these families, while serving and retired police employees will benefit from a 50 percent discount. DPO Syed Ali expressed his dedication to the well-being of the police force, stating, “It is my utmost priority to serve and support my personnel, ensuring they receive the best possible healthcare services for themselves and their families.” Dr Gilani emphasised that Ghazi Hospital will deliver comprehensive medical care across various departments. These services will be provided by a team of senior professors and specialists with FCPS and MRCP qualifications. The hospital’s offerings will cover general surgery, urology, ENT, gynecology, pediatrics, cardiology, hepatology, nephrology, endocrinology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and dermatology. During the signing ceremony, the doctors expressed their pride in being able to serve the police force. They mentioned that contributing to the well-being of these brave individuals brings them immense satisfaction. The MoU outlines the terms of service provision and the discounts available, and was officially endorsed by both parties, with signatures from Dr Syed Farhan Gilani and DPO Syed Ali, marking their commitment to this important initiative.