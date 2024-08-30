ECC approves revisions to two Remittances Incentive Schemes

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the revisions to the two Remittances Incentive Schemes, which are expected to further incentivise banks and exchange companies to increase remittance inflows.

A summary of Finance Division regarding “Proposal for Revision in Home Remittances Incentive Schemes” was considered by the ECC on Thursday. After detailed discussion and deliberation, as per the proposal of SBP, the ECC approved the following revisions to the two Remittances Incentive Schemes as reimbursement of Telegraphic Transfer (TT) Charges Scheme:

a. The flat reimbursement rate of SAR 30 per eligible transaction will be divided into Fixed (SAR 20) and Variable (SAR 08-15) components.

b. The variable component will be linked to the incremental growth in remittances.

c. Banks will receive higher rewards based on their performance in increasing remittances inflows.

Incentive Scheme for Exchange Companies (ECS): The base rate for the fixed component will be increased from PKR 1 to PKR 2 per USD surrendered.

b. The variable component will be linked to the incremental growth in remittances.

c. ECSs will receive higher rewards based on their performance in mobilizing remittances.

These revisions are expected to further incentivize banks and exchange companies to increase remittance inflows, thereby boosting the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division. The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Communications regarding “Execution of Frame-work Agreement between China and Pakistan on Realignment of KKH (Thakot-Raikot) under CPEC”. After detailed discussions and deliberations, and in order to comply with the codal requirements, the ECC allowed the Ministry of Communications/National Highway Authority to proceed with provisions of the Framework Agreement in accordance with provisions of rule-5 of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 for procurement of construction of realignment of KKH (Thakot Raikot Section 241 KM) project under CPEC (Phase-II).

The ECC considered another aummary of Ministry of Communications regarding “Chakdara-Timergara, 39 Km Road Project (N-45)”. It was discussed that Rule-5 of Public Procurement Rules-2004 PPRA can be invoked after the authorization of ECC and consultations with relevant stakeholders. Foregoing in view, the ECC authorized the Ministry of Communications/National Highway Authority to proceed in accordance with Public Procurement Rule-5 in Procurement of Consultancy Services required for Section-1 (Chakdara-Timergara, 39km) under Chakdara-Chitral Road Project (N-45).

The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Petroleum Mussadiq Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, governor SBP, chairman SECP, federal secretaries, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.