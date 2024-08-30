Friday, August 30, 2024
Fishermen asked to avoid venture in sea till August 31

August 30, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  Pakistan Meteorological Department has informed that the deep depression (DD, very strong low-pressure area) over Rann of Kutch, India, has moved very slowly to west-southwest during the last 12 hours and low lies at about 270 km east/southeast of Karachi.

The system is likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea along the Sindh coast by late tonight (tomorrow).

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclone Storm (CS) by tomorrow and move initially in the west then south-west direction.

Under this influence, widespread rain/windstorms with scattered heavy-to-very-heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts & Karachi division till August 31 with occasional gaps.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 km/hour. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until August 31. PMD has asked the relevant Deputy Commissioners/Chief DDMAs and other relevant authorities/stakeholders to take all necessary mitigation measures as communicated earlier by this authority.

