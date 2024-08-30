Five terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Security forces have reported the killing of at least five terrorists in operations across various districts of Balochistan.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, the terrorists were killed in Kech, Panjgur, and Zhob during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO).

The ISPR also noted that three terrorists sustained injuries during the intense exchanges of fire in the operations carried out last night. These actions were conducted in response to recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan on August 26.