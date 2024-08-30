FO says Modi invited for SCO meeting

Kashmir issue has to be resolved. Bombing of historic Grand Mosque in Gaza condemned. Islamabad expects Kabul will rein in militant groups’ activities.

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad yesterday confirmed that it has shared concrete evidence with the interim Taliban government in Kabul of the Afghan soil being used by terrorist groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and expects Afghanistan to take robust action against these groups and hideouts.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while speaking at a weekly news briefing here.

Regarding intelligence sharing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, she emphasized the sensitivity of the matter and declined to share specific details but acknowledged that Pakistan has conveyed its concerns through various channels of communication.

She confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited along with other all Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries.

The SCO Head of Governments meeting is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in October. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign

Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that invitations had been extended to all Heads of Government of SCO member countries, including the Prime Minister of India. She did not share the responses.

"I can confirm that invitations have been extended to all Heads of Government of SCO member countries, including the Prime Minister of India, for the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This meeting is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on 15th to 16th of October. We are not in a position to share the responses at this stage," she said.

Regarding the bilateral trade issue with India, she reiterated that Pakistan, with some exceptions, Pakistan does not maintain bilateral trade relations with India and referred any questions regarding trade data or indirect imports to the Ministry of Commerce.

In response to a question about Indian Prime Minister Modi’s recently passing through Pakistan’s airspace, the spokesperson said she was unaware if any goodwill message was exchanged during the process.

On the issue of India holding assembly elections in IIOJK, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and that any process other than a UN-supervised plebiscite cannot substitute the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

She said the third death anniversary of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, will be observed on September 1, 2024. He passed away under long-term house arrest on September 1, 2021.

Despite tremendous hardships, Syed Ali Geelani’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination was unmatched, she said.

Baloch said Geelani was a true voice of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. “Pakistan pays rich tribute to his lifelong struggle for justice and freedom and honors his memory,” she added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

Baloch said Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was currently in Cameroon, where he is leading Pakistan’s delegation at the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

During the CFM, the Foreign Secretary will present Pakistan’s stance on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the severe humanitarian crisis there, she elaborated.

“He will address Israel’s aggressive actions in the region, which pose a threat to peace in the Middle East, and will emphasize the right of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to self-determination. He will stress the importance of solidarity and unity within the Ummah, address the rising issues of Islamophobia and xenophobia in various parts of the world, and discuss challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and other contemporary global issues,” she maintained.

She said Pakistan has strongly condemned the bombing of the historic Grand Mosque in Khan Younis, Gaza, by Israeli occupation forces.

“This attack is a grievous assault on a site of profound cultural and religious significance and constitutes a clear violation of international law. The targeting of religious sites is explicitly prohibited under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict,” she said.

She also expressed grave concern and unequivocal condemnation of the recent large-scale military incursion conducted by Israeli occupation forces in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

“This incursion is another blatant violation of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in occupied territories. Repeated Israeli transgressions and the use of disproportionate force, including airstrikes and drone attacks on densely populated areas, also violate the principles of distinction and proportionality enshrined in International Humanitarian Law,” Baloch said.

She said Pakistan calls on the UN Security Council to take urgent and concrete measures to end these blatant violations of international law and the UN Charter, protect the Palestinian people, and hold Israel accountable for its egregious violations of international humanitarian law, including genocide and war crimes in Gaza.

On the subject of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s contesting for the Chancellorship of Oxford University, the spokesperson declined to comment on political questions.

Addressing the issue of the Pakistan-Iran Pipeline Gas Agreement, the spokesperson acknowledged the recent notice served by Iran and emphasized that Pakistan and Iran maintain robust channels of communication on the matter, expressing a preference for resolving issues through friendly consultations.

The spokesperson also addressed questions about the upcoming meeting of the US Congress Committee related to the Asif Merchant case, confirming that Pakistan was awaiting formal communication from the US authorities on the issue.

About the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of these attacks and mentioned that the Ministry of Interior would provide updates on the investigations and steps taken against the responsible terror groups.

On the New York Times’ article alleging that Pakistan’s economic crisis is partly due to loans from China for infrastructure projects, the spokesperson refuted the claims, emphasizing that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a transformational project that has contributed positively to Pakistan’s national development and that Pakistan’s debt obligations related to CPEC are manageable.

In response to reports that China has requested to provide security for its nationals working in Pakistan, the spokesperson dismissed the reports as speculative and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the security of all Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Regarding speculation about the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad, Baloch declined to comment on social media rumors and emphasized the strong and cordial relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The spokesperson also addressed questions about the UAE trade delegation’s visit to Pakistan, advising that the Ministry of Commerce would provide details on business delegations and proposals for joint ventures with other countries.

From August 19-22, 2024, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, led a parliamentary delegation on an official visit to Belarus at the invitation of the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus.

In Minsk, the Speaker held meetings with several key figures, including President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Kochanova, and Minister for Agriculture Antoly Linevich.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral relations and enhancing parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to continue pursuing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, education, and culture, with a particular focus on increasing bilateral trade.

Regarding the arrest of a political figure in Saudi Arabia, the Spokesperson stated that Pakistani embassies and consulates continue to facilitate Pakistani nationals in distress, but was not aware of any political personality currently under detention in Saudi Arabia.

On the issue of the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, reportedly facing threats and being in exile, the spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan respects the ability of the people of Bangladesh to resolve their domestic affairs and has no comments on speculative questions.

Responding to a query about Afghanistan offering to mediate discussions with TTP, the Spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan has no plans to engage in talks with TTP and urged the Afghan authorities to take action against the group.

Concerning Pakistan’s offer of help to Bangladesh during the recent floods, the Spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan has expressed its sympathies and offered support, but is awaiting any request from Bangladesh for assistance.