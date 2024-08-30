Friday, August 30, 2024
Gang supplying drugs to students under NGO guise busted in Karachi

INP
August 30, 2024
KARACHI   -  Anti-Narcotics Force has arrested a gang involved in supplying drugs in the educational institutions under the guise of human rights NGO in Landhi area of Karachi ANF spokesperson said on Thursday.  According to ANF spokesperson the accused confessed drug smuggling to students in famous universities and hostels of Karachi.

This group used to sell drugs to students in Karachi, Hyderabad and its adjoining areas through a woman, spokesperson said. ANF arrested the drug carrier woman with accomplice on reaching Karachi from Tando Adam with drugs while her other accomplices were also arrested at the behest of the accused. The ANF team recovered 400 grams of heroin from the woman and 500 grams of heroin was recovered from her accomplice.

After investigating the two suspects, the leader of the group was also arrested along with illegal weapons and drugs. About 1.5-kg of heroin was recovered from the three accused. Various press cards, press monograms, fake number plates were also recovered during the search of the vehicle. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.

