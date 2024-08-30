Gold rate slumps

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs261,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs263,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,886 to Rs224,194 from Rs226,080 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs205,511 from Rs207,240, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,516 from $2,512, the Association reported.