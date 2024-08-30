Friday, August 30, 2024
Govt not changing CJP appointment procedure: Law minister

MATEEN HAIDER
August 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has made it clear that the federal government is not going to make any change in the procedure of the appointment of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

“The day incumbent chief justice of Pakistan retires, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court will be the next CJP,” the minister said while talking informally to newsmen at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday after the investiture ceremony in which Olympic juvenile gold winner Arshad Nadeem was conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said hype was created in the media about the joint session of the parliament that the government may bring constitutional amendments there.

He said no direct legislation in the joint session of the parliament could be done. “Legislation is done only in the National Assembly and then it has to be sent to Senate then to the president for approval,” he said. When asked about the two constitutional amendments moved in the National Assembly in private capacity by Noor Alam Khan and Danyal Ch, the law minister said these are private members bills and the government can’t stop MNAs from bringing bills before national assembly.

He said Noor Alam has brought a bill in private capacity to abolish court’s right on contempt of court proceedings, and his (Law Minister) personal opinion is that such discretion of the apex court should be abolished.

When asked by a journalist about Lt Gen Faiz Hameed case, he said it’s in purely military’s domain and the federal government is not aware about any update in court martial proceedings against Lt. Gen (R) Faiz Hameed.

On a question about the possibility of military trial of PTI founder Imran Khan in a military court, the law minister said only the Punjab government and Defence Ministry could decide whether to send it to military court or otherwise, because the 9th May case is connected to Imran Khan with Punjab.

MATEEN HAIDER

