Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt removes NACTA chief

Staff Reporter
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   The federal government has removed senior police officer Muhammad Tahir Rai from the position of head of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) by asking him to report to the Establishment Division. Rai, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan – commonly known as PSP, presently serving as national coordinator of NACTA, is transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) until further orders, says a notification issued by the Establishment Division. The order said that the transfer had been made under Section 10 of the Civil Servant Act, 1973, with immediate effect.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724976726.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024