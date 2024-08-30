Govt removes NACTA chief

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has removed senior police officer Muhammad Tahir Rai from the position of head of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) by asking him to report to the Establishment Division. Rai, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan – commonly known as PSP, presently serving as national coordinator of NACTA, is transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) until further orders, says a notification issued by the Establishment Division. The order said that the transfer had been made under Section 10 of the Civil Servant Act, 1973, with immediate effect.