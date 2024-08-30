How will this be possible, Bilawal questions PML-N’s power relief policy

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday launched an ambitious project to distribute solar home systems to 1.6 million low-income households across Sindh in phases.

This initiative is a key component of the 10-point ‘Awami Muashi Muahida’, which pledged to provide free solar electricity to underprivileged families.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, PPP Chairman PPP inaugurated the first phase of the solar energy project, which aims to provide relief to the people severely affected by expensive electricity and load shedding. The project, initiated by the government of Sindh will see 200,000 families, eligible under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), receive free solar home systems in two districts of the province. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Chief Minister House here, the PPP leader emphasised his party’s commitment to sustainable solutions for public issues. He questioned the rationale behind the PML-N government’s decision, given that no long march or no-confidence motion is currently in sight.

Bilawal also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for promising cheaper electricity.

“I asked the prime minister how this would be possible. In just two months, people will face more problems. During our long march, the then prime minster, Imran Khan’s legs started shaking, and today, inflation has increased due to a single wrong decision.”

He noted the absence of a vote of no-confidence or long march at present but expressed confusion about the current situation. “There will be a meeting soon between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Collaboration between the federal and provincial governments will lead to better results,” Bilawal stated.

He also stressed that implementing the provision of free 300 units of electricity is feasible. “We can strategically support the lower-income groups. Currently, those consuming less than 200 units of electricity receive subsidies, paying only Rs. 14 per unit.”