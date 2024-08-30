Imran urges SC for early hearing of appeal against Toshakhana conviction

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to expedite the hearing of his appeal challenging the Islamabad High Court’s decision of not suspending his conviction in the Toshakhana reference. On Thursday, Imran Khan, through Barrister Ali Zafar, filed an application for an early hearing, emphasizing the case’s national importance and expressing concern over its prolonged delay in the courts. The application stressed that the delay is causing significant distress among the public.

The applicant argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order, which resulted in Khan’s disqualification and removal from the National Assembly, is not only unconstitutional but also causing irreparable harm to Khan, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and the public, who are unable to elect him as PTI chairman and a member of parliament. Barrister Ali Zafar contended that the ECP’s actions were politically motivated and executed under the influence of the Speaker of the National Assembly, affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The ECP’s order on December 19, 2023, declared that Khan had mis-declared assets and subsequently de-seated him from his Mianwali seat in the National Assembly. Additionally, the ECP initiated a criminal case against Khan, aiming to disqualify him from future elections.

This decision was challenged in the Islamabad High Court, which ultimately suspended Khan’s sentence but not his conviction. Despite appeals filed in August 2023, the case remains unresolved in the Supreme Court. Khan’s legal team argues that the ECP’s orders are illegal and driven by malice, and they have requested the Supreme Court to consolidate related cases and address the matter urgently. The ongoing delay, they claim, is designed to keep Imran Khan out of the political arena.