Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Infant girl killed by father’s ‘accidental’ gunfire in Karachi

INP
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A man accidentally took the life of his 11-month-old daughter in Karachi on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place in FB Area Block-3, where a man accidentally fired the pistol while cleaning it. The minor girl lost her life in the fire. Meanwhile, the police arrested the man.

In his initial statement, the toddler’s father said the fire was opened accidentally when he was cleaning the pistol. The police have launched investigation into the matter.

Separately, a five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon. Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024