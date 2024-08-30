Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi denies operation in Balochistan, vows action against armed dissidents

Minister for Interior stated on Friday that no military operation is currently underway in Balochistan, but warned that stringent action will be taken against those who do not accept the authority of the State and have taken up arms against it. Naqvi made these remarks during the 342nd Senate session in response to differing opinions expressed by Senators Jan Muhammad, Dr. Zarqa Taimur, Bilal Ahmed Khan, and opposition leader Shibli Faraz regarding the situation in Balochistan.

The Minister emphasized the supremacy of Parliament, noting that it will continue to remain the highest authority. He provided details of the previous day's Apex Committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta. Naqvi stressed that dialogues will only be held with those who respect the Constitution of Pakistan and honor the national flag.

He announced that the meeting had decided to allocate Rs 5 billion to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to enhance its capacity in combating terrorism. Additionally, Rs 8 billion, including Rs 1 billion for each division in Balochistan, will be provided for development projects based on recommendations from local parliamentarians.

To address the shortage of federal government employees in the province, Naqvi mentioned that 30 to 40 officials will be deputed to Balochistan within two days.

The Minister also addressed the tragic incident on August 26, labeling it as a coordinated attack by various terrorist organizations aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. He further claimed that the attack was part of a conspiracy to undermine the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council meeting scheduled to be held in Pakistan in October 2024.