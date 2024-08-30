Islamabad police arrest 4 dacoits involved in bank robbery, killing guard

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Islamabad police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting four of its members for their involvement in bank robbery and killing a security guard by resorting to intense firing. A case has also been registered against the fleeing dacoits, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanvir while addressing a presser at Rescue 15 Office on Thursday. He said that the Islamabad Police teams have arrested four accused involved in the armed robbery of a private bank cash van in the Shahzad Town jurisdiction. During the heist, the accused brutally killed a security guard and injured another. Among the arrested accused, gang leader Mir Rizwan Qureshi and Naeem Bahadur fired pistols, killing one security guard and injuring another. The other two accomplices are identified as Muhammad Riaz Awan and Muhammad Arsalan Arif. Additionally, Naeem Bahadur is also wanted for several gunpoint robberies in Karachi. He further said that the police teams have also recovered looted cash worth Rs 19.7 million, two vehicles and weapons with ammunition used in the crime from their possession.

Moreover, the gang is identified as a dangerous inter-provincial criminal group with serious criminal cases registered against it in other provinces as well. He also mentioned that immediately after the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi formed a special team led by the DIG, including the SSP Operations, SP Investigation, Zonal SP, and the in-charge of the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU). This team conducted a thorough and investigation, utilizing modern technical and human resources, leading to the arrest of the four accused, including gang leader Mir Rizwan Qureshi. The two additional accused involved in the incident are still at large, and raids are being conducted for their arrest. They will soon face legal proceedings. The DIG also noted that CCTV footage shows the main accused firing at the security guards. He praised the police teams for their dedication and efficiency in solving this serious case quickly.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has commended the police teams and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for their efforts.

On the other hand, Islamabad Police also apprehended 18 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Waheed Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Golra police team arrested four accused namely Haroon Khan, Ahmed Raza and Afzal and recovered 1250 gram hashish, 130 gram heroin and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Saeed Ahmed and recovered one 32 bore revolver from his possession.

Similarly, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Kabria and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Rafaqat involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Wasim Rasheed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Inzamam and Muhammad Sohail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested six absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city. DIG Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app for immediate assistance.