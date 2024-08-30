ITCN Asia hosts 2nd CIO Summit

KARACHI - The 2nd CIO 200 Summit has been hosted by ITCN Asia in Karachi aimed at appreciating the talent of IT professionals in different sectors. As many as 60 professionals were given awards and 7 of the best professionals will be nominated for the World CIO Summit 200 to be held in South Africa.

Speaking as the chief guest, former state minister and chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan said the businessmen, policymakers, and stakeholders in Pakistan should agree on the Charter of Business, which must ensure the continuation of long-term policies and a conducive environment for promoting local and foreign investment in different sectors. A roadmap for economic growth should be formulated for a period of 25 years which will be followed in true letter and spirit regardless of the political situation of the country. He pointed out that the country has immense potential due to its strategic location and market size to attract foreign investment from different countries, however, the lack of uniform policies are hurdle to growth and investment and economic growth in the country. Foreign countries are willing to work with Pakistani businessmen but we have to facilitate them with investment opportunities in multiple sectors, he added.

Chairman P@SHA said that Pakistan’s export of IT and IT-enabled services recorded a consistent increase but the continuation of policies will further grow its value significantly. He mentioned that Pakistan’s IT companies have delivered marvelous jobs in different countries on mega projects, including the development of UAE’s main payment system and software solutions for renowned foreign companies. We have to build a made-in-Pakistan brand in the IT sector and expand its outreach in different countries in collaboration with the government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Erdal Ozkaya, President Global CISO Forum Pakistan has potential to transform itself as the tech hub of the region because of the talent of the IT professionals. The role of technology is very essential in everyday business and it is a game-changerwith a mandate to change the history. Project Director ITCN Asia Umair Nizam said the tech event is expected to generate over $500 million in investments and business, significantly contributing to Pakistan’s economy.

The event hosted more than 300 speakers and 70,000 visitors from the tech sector, including 350 foreign delegates from 17 countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iran,Egypt, UAE, etc. Several knowledge sessions will be held, such as Information Security Conference, Cloud and Datacenter Conference, Startup Conference, E-commerce Conference, Gaming and Animation Summit, Startup Conference, Blockchain Conference, and The World CIO 200 Summit, etc.

Event Director ITCN Asia Umair Nizam said Pakistan’s IT sector is flourishing by leaps and bounds with its consistent growth of exports and expansion of local companies to different countries. Global companies are enhancing their footprint and partnerships in Pakistan, paving the way for technological transfer to local industries and individuals.

The country is revamping its economy and governance systems on technological milestones through a digital transformation due to the vision of the government and relevant authorities, he said. Every year, ITCN Asia provides a platform for all stakeholders, from policymakers to global and local tech giants, professionals, and thinkers, to set a direction for a country toward innovation, development, and economic growth.