Karachiites urged to avoid ‘unnecessary movement’ amid heavy rain forecast

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has urged the citizens to avoid “unnecessary movement” as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heavy rains in the metropolis due to a potential cyclone that is likely to emerge along the Sindh coast late by tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Taking to X, Murtaza pointed out that it has been raining since last three days and in the next few hours, it is expected that “there will be heavier rainfall with strong winds”.

“I would urge the residents of Karachi especially bike riders to avoid unnecessary movement. Stay safe everyone & in case of any emergency call 1339,” he wrote. According to an alert issued by the Met Office on Thursday night, the deep depression or very strong low-pressure area over Rann of Kutch, India has slowly moved west/southwestward during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.6 N & Longitude 69.2 E at about 250km east/southeast of Karachi.

“The system is likely keep moving further west/southwestwards, emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by tomorrow (Friday) morning and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence,” it stated.

Under its influence, the PMD forecast widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls in Karachi division, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, TM Khan, TA Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31. Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with scattered heavy/very heavy falls also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach & Gwadar districts during 30 August to 1st September with occasional gaps, read the statement.

Such torrential rains may trigger pluvial flood or inundation in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

It may also cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and local nullahs and streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 km/hour gusting 70 km/hour,” it said, advising the fishermen of Sindh not to venture into sea till 31 August and those of Balochistan till 1st September.

The Met Office noted that PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly. “The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast through PMD advisory.”

Earlier today, PMD’s Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz indicated that if the low-pressure system does develop into a cyclonic storm, it will be named “Asna”, which means “highest” and “brighter”.

A cyclonic storm during the monsoon season is very unusual, Sarfaraz said, noting that this is the first time since 1961 that such a weather system is directed towards Sindh’s coastal belt from Central India.

“During monsoon, there is approximately 1% or 2% chance for a depression or low pressure to turn into a cyclonic storm or tropical cyclone.” meteorologist Anjum Nazir told Geo News.

CM Sindh issues directives on cyclone alert

In light of the cyclone alert issued by the PMD and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed all relevant departments, including the administration and the municipal bodies, to heighten their responsiveness to potential disasters.

Additionally, all hospitals have been directed to enhance their management and ensure the attendance of their staff.

Furthermore, the chief minister also directed the Fisheries department to issue instructions for fishermen and ordered the Irrigation department to monitor the dams of rivers, canals and other water passages.

NDMA alerts authorities

Issuing an alert to relevant departments, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more “heavy to very heavy rain” clubbed with wind/thunderstorms in parts of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan within the next 24 to 72 hours.

Rainfall is likely to exceed 100mm in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, a statement read, adding that heavy downpours are expected to trigger urban flooding in urban centre, including Karachi and Hyderabad, as well as flash flooding in local nullahs and river tributaries.

It also predicted heavy rainfall in Punjab and Balochistan that could cause urban flooding in urban centres, floods in hill torrents in both provinces and high river flows.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

It issued instructions to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilise resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.