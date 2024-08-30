KP cabinet approves various measures to strengthen police force

Peshawar - The 12th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad, chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, the Senior Member Board of Revenue, additional chief secretaries, and administrative secretaries. The cabinet meeting deliberated on measures related to strengthening the police force in the province, enhancing the legislative framework in the livestock sector, players’ welfare, development, and financial matters.

The cabinet decided to hold Serat-Un-Nabi (S.A.W)/Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Conferences at provincial, divisional, and district levels. In this regard, grants-in-aid were approved as required. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that special and graceful arrangements should be made for the conferences. The cabinet also approved an increase in the Oil and Gas Royalty share from the existing 10% to 15% for Karak, Hangu, and Kohat districts.

To strengthen the police force in the province, the cabinet approved the creation of 791 posts of different ranks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for Tank and Lakki Marwat districts. The cabinet also approved the creation of 5 supernumerary posts of Subedar BPS-14 in Dir Upper Levey (Provincial). Additionally, the cabinet approved the creation of posts for senior public prosecutors BS-19 for Police Stations of the Counter Terrorism Department in the Directorate of Prosecution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To train police in southern and merged districts, the cabinet approved the establishment of a Police Training School in district D.I. Khan. The monetization of uniforms for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was also approved in the meeting.

The cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Overseas Pakistani Commission Bill, 2024. This bill aims to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis relating to government agencies, refer complaints and suggestions of overseas Pakistanis to concerned offices, and handle ancillary matters.

The provincial cabinet approved forwarding Joint Resolution No. 47 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Through this joint resolution, the provincial assembly recommends that the provincial government urge the federal government to cease the mental and physical torture of Imran Khan in jail and provide him appropriate facilities and cell according to his status and dignity.

The provincial cabinet approved forwarding Joint Resolution No. 38 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Through this joint resolution, the provincial assembly reiterates its determination to reject the rumors of a military operation (Azm-e-Istekam) by the federal government in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Chief Minister and founder chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, has taken a clear stance that a military operation is not a solution to any problem and has not yielded sufficient results in the past. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have suffered heavy loss of life and money.

The provincial cabinet approved forwarding Joint Resolution No. 35 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution states that “this August House adopts the Opinion Number 22/2024 of the Human Rights Commission formed under the General Assembly Resolution 1991/24 and its Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and strongly demands the Federal Government to implement Opinion 22/2024 adopted by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention at its 99th session from March 18-27.

The provincial cabinet approved forwarding Joint Resolution No. 56, adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The resolution pays tribute to Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, stating that his martyrdom is a significant loss for the Palestinian freedom struggle. It calls for support of the Palestinian people in their fight for freedom and urges the international community to stop the violation of their human rights and end all atrocities against them.

The provincial cabinet approved forwarding Joint Resolutions No. 65, 66 & 67, adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. These resolutions address the 76 years of illegal and unethical occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by India since 1948. The resolutions note that the people of Jammu & Kashmir observe August 5 as a black day in protest against the military siege by Indian forces. The exploitation of the people of Indian-held Kashmir will no longer be tolerated, and it is emphasized that Kashmir is integral to Pakistan as per the 1947 treaty.

The provincial cabinet approved forwarding Joint Resolution No. 48, adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The resolution strongly condemns the attack on the Pakistan Consulate in Germany by Afghan miscreants and urges the Federal Government to raise the issue with German authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

The provincial cabinet approved the draft of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Brick Kiln Bill, 2024. The proposed bill aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for registering, establishing, and operating brick kilns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to prevent the misuse of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

To regulate and control zoonotic diseases in the livestock sector and ensure safety for animals and humans, the Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department presented the draft bill ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zoonotic Disease Control Act, 2024’ to the cabinet, which was approved. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for public awareness on this issue.

The Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative Department also presented the draft bill of ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act, 2024,’ which was approved. The aim of the bill is to regulate the manufacture, storage, supply, transport, and marketing of feedstuff and compound feed in the province.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Birth, Death, Marriages, and Divorce or Dissolution of Marriages (Registration and Certification) Rules 2021.

The cabinet approved an additional seed money of 500 million rupees, to be provided in two phases, for the Sports Endowment Funds Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was noted that the total available seed money of 120 million rupees is insufficient to fully address the needs of players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for an expenditure of 8.835 million rupees incurred during the recent flood emergency response activities in 13 districts of the province. This was approved as per the declaration of emergencies in these districts under the National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Act, 2019. The provincial cabinet also accorded ex-post facto approval for an expenditure of 143.59 million rupees incurred during the evacuation/repatriation of Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

The cabinet approved the transfer of ownership of the CEDAR Golf Course property from the Deputy Commissioner Swat to the Sports and Tourism Department.

The cabinet approved the inclusion of the deleted scheme for the improvement/widening/rehabilitation of the Main Sadozai Hangu Road District Hangu ADP Project. The road serves as a vital link connecting various towns and villages in District Kurram and Orakzai and is a crucial transportation artery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved the enhancement of the minimum wage rates from 32,000 rupees to 36,000 rupees per month for adult unskilled, juvenile, and adolescent workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved the execution of the Safe City Project Peshawar on a Government-to-Government (G2G) basis in light of the KPPRA rule 3(2)(c). The cabinet also approved financing of the project at a cost of 2.2 billion rupees through a supplementary grant.

The cabinet approved the enhancement of the allocation to the AIP Scheme ‘Economic Revitalization of District North Waziristan compensation for business losses (phase-II) for the current financial year 2024-25 to 1,500 million rupees through a supplementary grant.

The cabinet approved the stoppage of the Eid package fund and subsequent re-appropriation of the unutilized funds to the needs identified in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Emergency Response Plan 2024.

The cabinet approved the transfer of the PHA properties in D.I. Khan, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swat, and Nowshera to the newly established Domicile Provincial Authority (DPA). The cabinet also approved the transfer of funds and personnel to the DPA. The provincial cabinet approved the establishment of the Youth Commission and the formation of the KP Sports and Youth Affairs Policy. The cabinet also approved the constitution of the KP Sports Youth Affairs Authority, which will be responsible for executing the sports endowment funds and other projects.

The provincial cabinet also approved various matters regarding development and financial allocations for the respective areas.