KP govt decides to conduct internal inquiry into May 9 protests

Peshawar - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to forgo a judicial inquiry into the violent protests that erupted on May 9 following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Instead, the government will establish its own investigative commission to probe the incidents.

The decision follows the Peshawar High Court’s rejection of the government’s earlier request for a judicial inquiry due to procedural issues. Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam stated that the government would appoint a suitable officer to lead the inquiry, subject to the approval of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Initially, the government sought a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and impartiality in the investigation. However, considering the high court’s rejection, the government has opted to conduct the inquiry internally. The appointed officer will have the authority of a civil judge and will be tasked with investigating the violence, including the destruction of public property and loss of life.

The protests on May 9 and 10 resulted in widespread damage across the province, with key government buildings and infrastructure coming under attack. Four people were killed, and over 200 were injured during the unrest.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel informed the media that the provincial government had been advised to send another letter to the High Court. He clarified that the government had already submitted a detailed letter requesting a judicial inquiry from the judges. However, the court raised concerns about the government’s letter and subsequently returned it.