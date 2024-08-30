KSA puts Hajj ban on pilgrims with severe illness

ISLAMABAD - The Saudi government has announced a ban on pilgrims with serious health conditions and barred them from performing Hajj, saying that only healthy and fit individuals would be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

The advisory informed Pakistan that individuals with complex medical conditions would not be permitted to travel for Hajj.

“Prospective pilgrims with severe illnesses will not be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage due to anticipated extreme weather conditions, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all participants,” said Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

The advisory specifically bars individuals suffering from serious kidney, heart, lung, and liver diseases, as well as cancer. Those diagnosed with dementia or contagious diseases such as tuberculosis and whooping cough will also be excluded. Additionally, children under 12 years of age and pregnant women will not be permitted to perform Hajj.

Furthermore, Umar said that it is mandatory for all pilgrims to be vaccinated against meningitis, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and polio, as part of the health protocols set forth by the Saudi authorities.

He made it clear that only those who were in good health and physically capable of enduring the rigours of the pilgrimage were allowed to undertake the sacred journey.

