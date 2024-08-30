Landslide in Upper Dir claims 12 lives, including women and children

A devastating landslide near Patrak in , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including women and children. The tragedy struck when heavy rainfall triggered a landslide that caused the collapse of a residential house belonging to a man named Muhammad Ali.

Among the victims were six children, three women, and three men, all of whom were trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams and authorities rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to retrieve the bodies from the debris. The operation was challenging due to the scale of the destruction and the difficult terrain.

The local community is in shock as they grapple with the loss of their loved ones. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the landslide, which is believed to have been triggered by the heavy rains that have been affecting the region. The incident highlights the vulnerability of the area to natural disasters, particularly during the monsoon season.

The authorities are providing support to the affected families and are taking measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the open sea due to severe weather conditions.

Rainfall is expected in several areas, including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ullah Yar, Matiari, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shahid Benazirabad, as the fresh wave of the monsoon continues to lash cities across Pakistan.