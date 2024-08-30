LHC issues notice on Election Act Amendment case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a notice to the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and other parties regarding a case challenging the recent amendment to the Election Act.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi presided over the hearing of an application filed by Advocate Muneer Ahmed, which names the Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, Prime Minister, opposition leader, and various political parties as respondents.

During the proceedings, the assistant attorney general requested an adjournment, citing the unavailability of an additional attorney general due to a busy schedule. However, the applicant's lawyer, Azhar Saddique, argued that the notice of 27 A issued to the Attorney General of Pakistan made the additional attorney general's appearance unnecessary.

Saddique further informed the court that the Supreme Court had directed for an immediate verdict on the application. He emphasized that the Election Act, which had been enforced through amendments, could not be applied retroactively, citing Article 187 Section 2 of the Constitution.